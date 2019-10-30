Pro-Basketball Player Lamar Odom Officially Gives Life to Christ, 'Walking Miracle' Who Survived 12 Strokes

Four years ago, professional basketball player Lamar Odom was basically a dead man. A horrific drug overdose in October 2015 left the athlete lying on a hospital bed in a deep coma and on life support.

A debilitating cocaine addiction ravaged his body and he suffered 12 strokes and six heart attacks while in the coma.

This past Sunday, Odom walked into an Atlanta church a healthy man and gave his life to Christ.

"Nowadays I'm doing the best I can in walking with the Lord. Thanks to Pastor Vernon @drravernon, I got saved at @thewordchurch this weekend. I had to show Jesus my appreciation for keeping me alive!" Odom wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

His girlfriend, Sabrina Parr, is pictured next to Odom as he lifts his hands thanking God before the church congregation.

Parr commented under his post: "Nothing better than a man of God! Keeping pushing through life baby!! God willing I'll be right here by your side!!!!"

Odom appears to have made huge strides in his life since recovering from his overdose, including kicking an addiction to pornography.

"I'm trying to be better," Lamar told a TMZ cameraman at LAX airport in August. Parr, who was accompanying him, said he had a sex addiction.

"You can't watch porn if you're a sex addict, or have a healthy life, or be with me," she said.

Lamar said earlier this year that doctors call him a "walking miracle."

"My doctors say I'm a walking miracle; they're amazed that I'm here. I always knew I had a strong will. I think my will is even stronger than I believed it was. It's a testament that God is good. When I woke up and I couldn't talk or walk I never thought I would be here."