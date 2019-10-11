'So Blessed': Kim Kardashian West Gets Baptized at Historic Church in Armenia

Socialite and business mogul Kim Kardashian West visited her family's homeland of Armenia to get baptized with her children at what scholars say is one of the oldest churches in the world.

"So blessed to have been baptized along with my babies at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia's main cathedral which is sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church. This church was built in 303 AD," West wrote in an Instagram post.

West is pictured lighting candles in the cathedral, an orthodox tradition that symbolizes Jesus being the light of the world.

Another photo shows her participating in a traditional Armenian service with her children, along with her sister Kourtney Kardashian and her own children.

The visit comes after West's husband Kanye West announced he is done producing secular music and is only committed to creating gospel music. The hip-hop superstar is expected to drop his latest album titled "Jesus is King" at any moment, after failing to finish the project by the September 27 release date.

Earlier this year, Kanye began invite-only, church-style events called "Sunday Services," declaring that he is now a "born-again Christian."



Adam Tyson, a pastor who has preached at the Sunday Services, says West's newfound faith is real.

"He is living and walking with God," Tyson told "The Pure Flix Podcast," noting that he's seen noticeable changes in the rapper's life. "He's in the Bible. He's in prayer."

Tyson recalled a conversation he had with West about how he found Jesus.

"(Kanye said), 'I was just under the weight of my sin and I was being convicted that I was running from God, and I knew I needed to make things right, so I came to Christ — I came out of darkness and came into the light,'" Tyson recounted.

The pastor shared the gospel with West, who replied: "I told you I've been radically saved. I believe that message and I want to get that message out to the world."