TobyMac Creates New Scholarship Foundation in Honor of His Son Truett

Christian hip-hop artist TobyMac has asked his fans to give to a new charity that bears his son Truett's name, instead of sending flowers to his son's funeral.

Truett Foster Mckeehan, the singer's eldest son died last week at the age of 21.

"Truett Foster McKeehan had joy that took the room when he entered," TobyMac wrote in a statement shared on his Facebook page. "He was a magnetic son and brother and friend. If you met him, you knew him, you remembered him."

On Tuesday, TobyMac shared a photo on Facebook announcing the new foundation with the following statement.

"In lieu of flowers...Truett Foster McKeehan had an untamable grand personality and dreams to match. Since the age of 12, he knew he wanted to make music. Dreams are important to kids growing up. Too many kids do not have the financial ability to pursue their dreams. We want to use this fund to help kids do just that. Get an education, to pursue music -- to get the chance to live their dream. Truett would have loved that. Give at www.truett.life.

The image also has the words from the singer's announcement about his son's untimely death.

"He is the God of the hills and the valleys. And He is beautiful Above All Things."

The new foundation will be known as the Truett Foster Foundation. According to the charity's website, "Truett's passion to unleash others through his life, through his art, will be multiplied. Your donation will help send vulnerable youth to college, that they may realize their God-given potential to change the lives of others."



The website also states 100 percent of the donations will go toward funding scholarships. The Global Orphan Project is working with TobyMac's family to operate the fund and will underwrite all general and administrative expenses in honor of Truett.

As CBN News reported, last week after announcing his son's tragic death, the singer took to social media to write about Truett's faith.

TobyMac said McKeehan always had a "soft spot" in his heart for God, noting the Bible "moved him," although he wasn't a "cookie-cutter Christian."

"But give me a believer who fights to keep believing," the 55-year-old entertainer wrote of his child. "Give me a broken man who recognizes his need for a Savior every time. That's who Truett was and how he should be remembered."

TobyMac also shared the final text message exchange he had with McKeehan, praising his son for his "amazing" show in Tennessee. He told his son he had "infectious" joy, adding he is "very, very, very proud" of him.

In response, McKeehan wrote, "Love you, dad. Thank you so much. You have always believed in me, make me feel like a superhero."

To make a donation to the foundation, click here.