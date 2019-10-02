Tyler Perry Refuses to 'Up and Leave' Filming in Georgia Over Abortion Bill

In a major departure from the pro-abortion Hollywood mob, Tyler Perry has refused to cut ties with the state of Georgia, saying he can’t “just up and leave” over the passage of a pro-life bill, ABC News reported.

Back in May, Gov. Brian Kemp signed HB 481, also known as the “heartbeat bill,” into law, prompting a mass exodus of Hollywood creatives from the “Peach State.” The legislation outlaws abortion once a child’s heartbeat is detected in the womb — usually between six and eight weeks’ gestation.

FAITHWIRE: ‘Unplanned’ Actress Challenges Alyssa Milano and Hollywood Elite’s Condemnation of GA Pro-Life Bill

Speaking to the Associated Press Friday, Perry explained why he will go forward with the opening of his new Atlanta-based studio, which is slated to open next weekend.

“Atlanta has been the dream. It has been the promised land,” the actor, writer, and producer said. “So when I got here, this whole state and city has been amazing to me and I wouldn’t trade that for anything. Also, I put $250 million in the ground here and in the studio. So when you have a quarter of a billion dollars sat down in the ground, you can’t just up and leave.”

Actress and activist Alyssa Milano was one of the first to call for actors, directors, and production companies to abandon creative projects in Georgia should the bill become law, threatening a devastating economic blow. In anticipation of the law taking effect in January, major entertainment companies like Netflix have joined the boycott.

FAITHWIRE: Stephen Baldwin Slams Brother Alec Baldwin for Signing Petition Against Georgia Abortion Bill

Though Perry hasn’t explicitly declared his support for the law, his decision to continue his work in Georgia stands in bold contrast to the radical position of many of his peers.

“I don’t believe any man should be able to tell a woman what she can do with her body or reproductive organs,” the filmmaker told the AP.

Perry added that the multi-billion-dollar TV and film industry in Georgia has the potential to shake up the 2022 gubernatorial election.

“What I know about this industry is that there are 94,000-plus or 98,000 people who are in this industry and who are benefiting from it greatly,” he said. “And that’s a lot of votes. I’m in a wait and see moment right now. But that’s a lot of votes. That’s a lot of votes that can determine an election.”