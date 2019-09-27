'Find Your Confidence in Christ': Sadie Robertson Encourages Millions of Fans to Ditch Worldly Identity

Author, podcaster and Live Original founder, Sadie Robertson encouraged her 3.4 million Instagram followers to ditch their trust in worldly things, and seek confidence through Christ.

In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, the 22-year-old shared she stays confident in herself, not because of her own being, but because of her faith in God.

She told her followers that during a moment of quiet time she was listening to a spontaneous worship set by Steffant Gretzinger when the lyrics, “He doesn’t fall off of His thrown,” hit her.

“As I began to declare that by myself this morning,” the Duck Dynasty star wrote, “it gave me such great confidence and assurance that the God whom I find my identity in will never fall off of His throne.”

“I think a lot of times we try to find our confidence and our identity in things that are on whatever throne we built for them that are destined to fall,” Robertson added. “We build thrones for pop-culture, social media, the idolization of others, or even the idolization of ourself.”

“When the throne we built for these things fall – our confidence, identity and assurance falls with it.”

Robertson pointed out that the things of this world fall, and ultimately everything will fade away. The only thing that remains the same, and will forever, is God and His power.

“We live in an ever-changing world. The news has a hundred different headlines a day, social media will have hundreds of new things trending, and people will be in a hundred different moods,” Robertson added. “The Bible, however, says that God is HOLY HOLY HOLY – who was and is and is to come.”

She encouraged her Instagram followers to reflect on where they are finding their confidence, urging them, that if their confidence is coming from their phone or another “makeshift throne,” to go to God, because that form of confidence is temporary.

“He will not fall off of His throne. If you are in search of confidence and identity don’t reach for our phone or a makeshift throne – reach out to God and bow at the throne.”

Sadie Robertson is currently on break from tour with her organization ‘Live Original,’ but has been busy planning her wedding to fiancé Christian Huff.