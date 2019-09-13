GA Football Fans Are Encouraged to Wear Pink, Honoring AR State Coach's Late Wife

Georgia is hoping that fans will help create a sea of pink at Saturday's game against Arkansas.

ESPN reports that a "pink out" is planned in honor of Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson's wife Wendy, who died of breast cancer on August 19.

Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer starting promoting the hastag #WearPinkForWendy on September 10 to spread the word.

The organization tweeted:

Dawg Nation let's get behind this on Saturday. It's bigger than a football game.

PLEASE RETWEET DawgNation let’s get behind this on Saturday. It’s bigger than a football game. #WearPinkForWendy pic.twitter.com/lcazvSHPYG — Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer (@bbbc_athens) September 10, 2019

The message has caught the attention of many, including Blake Anderson who said that he was grateful for the support.

"It's a completely genuine, classy gesture from people that don't know you. Very surprising and obviously very much appreciated," Anderson said. "Just caught me off guard, to be honest with you. Teared me up. I wasn't expecting it, and extremely flattered and thankful for those folks and so many others that have stepped up in so many different ways."

Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer was founded by Jay and Teresa Abbott of Georgia. Their son was playing football at Georgia when Teresa was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2003.

The Abbott family started the nonprofit organization after receiving the good news that she was cancer-free. Their goal is to raise awareness and show support to those affected by the disease.