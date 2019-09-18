'I Can Only Trust God's Plan': Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Reacts to Season-Ending Injury

On Monday, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger reacted to the shocking news that his season was over after suffering a brutal elbow injury by acknowledging that all he can do at this point is trust God.

The quarterback, who has played for the Steelers since 2004, was hurt in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Seahawks and is expecting to have surgery later this week.

FAITHWIRE: Raiders Star QB Derek Carr Almost Quit NFL Football to Become a Pastor — Here’s Why He Stayed

In a statement shared to Twitter by NFL insider Adam Schefter, Roethlisberger expressed his frustration over missing virtually the entire year.

“This is shocking and heartbreaking for me, to miss this much of a season and feel like I am letting down so many people,” Roethlisberger wrote. “I can only trust God’s plan, but I am completely determined to battle through this challenge and come back stronger than ever next season.”

Statement from Ben Roethlisberger: pic.twitter.com/0SEAvrR0Qo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2019

Roeslithberger added that he would be working hard with backup quarterback Mason Rudolph who obviously has some big shoes to fill.

“The Steelers committed three years to me this offseason and I fully intend to honor my contract and reward them with championship-level play,” he said. “I will do all I can to support Mason (Rudolph) and the team this season to help win games. I love this game, my teammates, the Steelers organization and fans, and I feel in my heart I have a lot left to give.”

Who is Mason Rudolph?

Mason Rudolph is a 6-foot-5 signal-caller from Rock Hill, S.C. After playing at Oklahoma State, he was given the 2017 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. This award is awarded each year “to the top senior quarterback” who “encapsulates all that is positive in college sports.”

The award is given to a player who is not only a phenomenal athlete but also one who “values character, citizenship, integrity and those who honor the game,” according to the website.

FAITHWIRE: ‘Football Is What I Do. It’s Not Who I Am’: Bears Kicker Cody Parkey Speaks Out After Missed Kick, Praises God in ‘Good or Bad’

The same year that Rudolph was awarded the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, he was featured on the cover of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Magazine, in which he talked about his faith in Jesus Christ.

In the article, Rudolph explained how each season of football brings him closer to God, pointing out, “It seems like during the season you just naturally become more emotional and closer to God because you’re thinking about Him, you’re more anxious, you’re more nervous.”

“You have to turn to Him with those nerves and emotions and just lean on Him and trust that He’s going to protect you and keep you safe,” he added.

Rudolph explained in the magazine that his faith and his relationship with Jesus Christ is what keeps him going both on and off the field.

“Christ is at the center of it,” Rudolph said. “It’s Christ who will always be there for you; He’s your foundation. So just getting in the Word and leaning on a few of my life verses throughout the week, as well as constant communication with my parents and grandparents — that’s my secret to success.”

“I passionately pursue Christ because I want to be a witness for Him and use this platform to impact our community,” he added.

The 24-year-old quarterback will play his first career start this coming Sunday against the San Fransico 49ers in San Fransico.