Kirk Cameron's New TV Series 'One on One' Joins Competition and Conversation With Friends

Actor and producer Kirk Cameron is joining forces with his celebrity friends for a new television series airing on Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN). Check local listings.

During the show, Cameron joins up with people that inspire him. People who have hearts that are full of faith and courage.

According to The Christian Post, Cameron developed his own style of "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" (a series starring Jerry Seinfeld and his friends on the streaming service Netflix) with the intention of showing a different side of his celebrity guests.

"I loved how Jerry Seinfeld would take some of these guests out of the studio and they would go get some coffee in his show, and Kevin Hart would do the same thing with his show, and James Corden has lots of fun taking his guests out. So I thought, I'm going to try a one on one competition with everybody," Cameron explained.

Episodes feature a one-on-one competition with Cameron and his friends, pushing their limits while having fun. Afterward, they spend time together and talk about faith and family.

"...we're talking about what matters most in our faith, our family, and how to make the world a better place in the future," - Kirk Cameron. One on One with Kirk Cameron premiered September 13, 2019.

"We can turn on the news or read our news feed through social media, and just everybody's fighting about something, whether it's the Democrats fighting with the Republicans, or it's the Democrats fighting against each other," Cameron said.

"We can talk all about racism, and we can talk all about gender identity and there's so much of that, all the time that I wanted to make a show that was positive, that was hopeful, that was refreshing," he noted.

The show features an array of celebrities like former professional baseball pitcher Andy Pettitte, Duck Dynasty's Phil Robertson, the Benham Brothers, the filmmaking team the Kendrick brothers, Cameron's former "Growing Pains" castmates Tracey Gold and Jeremy Miller, and his sister, actress Candance Cameron Bure.

'One on One' is designed to be entertaining, but Cameron said the show has some serious issues to discuss as well.

"My cast members from 'Growing Pains' talk about some of their struggles growing up in the entertainment industry. Addiction issues and body issues," he revealed.

Cameron said the show is intended to "remind people that when we get in partnership with God, and we do things His way, we can solve the world's problems and we can bring people to a real relationship with God, which will bring them the peace and the joy that they're looking for."