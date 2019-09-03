Stephen Baldwin Reveals Hailey and Justin Bieber's God-Centered Wedding, 'a Holy Commitment'

Actor-producer Stephen Baldwin says his daughter Hailey and son-in-law Justin Bieber want to have a traditional wedding ceremony, because they feel it will bring God into their marriage and make their union stronger, according to TMZ.

"Weddings and marriage are supposed to be a holy commitment one unto another," Baldwin, 53, a devout Christian, said in a video posted to the TMZ website. "So I just think that this as Christians and as believers, they understand that if you don't have God's Spirit working in your marriage, it just makes it more and more difficult to make it work and have peace and find happiness."

"So we're excited that they're going to do a very fun wedding," the actor continued. "They are going to have a lot of their pastor friends and a lot of their Christian friends around them at this time, so we're excited for now."

Baldwin explained with all of the wedding plans the couple's making, he just has one job.

"My only job is walking my little princess down the aisle," Baldwin added. "They're looking at a couple of venues right now and they're trying to figure out which one's going to be the most fun for them and memorable. So right now, they're looking around South Carolina."

The actor also commented on the spiritual and personal growth he has seen in his son-in-law.

"He (Bieber) is taking more time to himself," he noted. "Many people don't know that he's quite a family man. He loves family and kids and things like that. So, I think he's grown leaps and bounds in the last year as far as taking time to himself and making sure he's spending time with his wife and that they're having fun."

Last month, the couple sent out their wedding invitations. The invitation was very simple with "Save The Date!" and Hailey & Justin" with comic book-like drawings of the couple's faces, according to TMZ.

On the invitation are the words with only a generic location: "We are honored to have you on this special day. September 30th, 2019. South Carolina."

Justin and Hailey were officially married in 2018, but this new wedding ceremony is designed to be a God-centered milestone for their relationship.

As CBN News has reported, Bieber has been public over the past few years about his struggles and his growth through faith in Christ. He recently led a worship service at Churchome, Beverly Hills — part of a network of congregations launched by Seattle megachurch leader and Bieber's personal pastor, Judah Smith.

The singer posted a video of that service on Instagram, writing "Sang at church last night. God is pulling me through a hard season. Having trust in Jesus at your worst times is the absolute hardest. But he is faithful to complete what he started. I also want to thank my wife for being such a huge support in my life through this season.. it says in the Bible count it ALL JOY when you face trials of various kinds. Sounds insane considering when u face trials u feel terrible. But if we are grateful and worship God for what we do have in that season there is so much power in that... whatever pain you are going through just keep telling yourself THIS WONT LAST! Love you guys we in this together."