'The BIGNESS of God': Christian Music's Francesca Battistelli Praises God for Miraculous Healing During Her Pregnancy
Contemporary Christian music artist Francesca Battistelli is praising God for what she's calling miraculous healing during her pregnancy.
The three-time Grammy Award-winning singer posted to her Instagram account sharing how a large cyst on one of her ovaries was causing excruciating pain and complications early on in her pregnancy.
In her post, Battistelli, 34, explained the cyst was 10 centimeters – about the size of a small grapefruit or orange.
Her doctors told her surgery was inevitable – but she said God was bigger.
This is a long post, but I promise it’s worth it! A few months ago, at about 10 weeks pregnant, I woke up in excruciating pain. Matt was out of town, and I was concerned. I called my midwife who said to watch for a few things and report back. I then called my parents basically in tears from the pain in my lower abdomen. They came over and we waited it out for a couple of hours, but the pain got worse. We called my midwife again, and she sent us to the emergency room. By the time we arrived, the pain had disappeared. I was grateful but confused. I knew I had a cyst on my right ovary, but no one had been concerned about it until now. Turns out the cyst was very large—about 10cm (the size of a small grapefruit or large orange), and it had twisted the ovary, cutting off the blood supply and causing the intense pain. By the time we reached the hospital, it had twisted back, which is normal and why the pain suddenly stopped. My hubby made it just in time for the OB on call to tell us that she wanted me to have surgery to remove it. She said it was ok to take a few days to think about it. We did. We met with our midwife and a trusted OB who was very torn on the matter. He didn’t want to operate while I was pregnant, but he said this kind of cyst does not shrink or go away on it’s own—“it would have to be a miracle,” he said—and it would possibly twist again and cause issues. He said surgery was inevitable, but it was my choice if we waited until after the birth to remove it. We talked and prayed and prayed and talked. I asked so many dear friends for prayer for wisdom and for the cyst to disappear. After praying it through, we just didn’t have peace about doing the surgery now. We believed God could heal me! After a few days, my faith-filled hubby looked at me and said, “your belly looks smaller. That cyst is shrinking.” I smiled and prayed it was true. Let’s just say he was convinced, and I was hopeful. Fast forward to about a week ago, when we went in for our 20-week ultrasound. The sweet tech said, “we will take a look at that cyst while we’re here,” and Matt said, “you won’t find it. It’s gone. We’ve been praying.” (continued in comments)
Battistelli wrote on Instagram, "We believed God could heal me!" and said that she and her husband prayed relentlessly.
"We talked and prayed and prayed and talked," she wrote. "I asked so many dear friends for prayer for wisdom and for the cyst to disappear. After praying it through, we just didn't have peace about doing the surgery now. We believed God could heal me!"
She wrote that during her 20-week ultrasound the tech went looking for her cyst and her "faith-filled" husband said, "You won't find it. It's gone. We've been praying."
And as it turns out – he was right.
The technician confirmed to the couple that the cyst was gone and Battistelli wrote in her extended post they all rejoiced at the "BIGNESS of God." Plus, she also had another announcement to make.
"We want the world to know that He still heals!!!, the singer wrote. "My faith has been so strengthened by this, and I pray yours is too. And if you've read this long, you deserve a prize, so here you go...we are having another BOY!!! Praise God for His goodness!"
The couple will welcome their fifth child later this year.