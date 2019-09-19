'The BIGNESS of God': Christian Music's Francesca Battistelli Praises God for Miraculous Healing During Her Pregnancy

Contemporary Christian music artist Francesca Battistelli is praising God for what she's calling miraculous healing during her pregnancy.

The three-time Grammy Award-winning singer posted to her Instagram account sharing how a large cyst on one of her ovaries was causing excruciating pain and complications early on in her pregnancy.

In her post, Battistelli, 34, explained the cyst was 10 centimeters – about the size of a small grapefruit or orange.

Her doctors told her surgery was inevitable – but she said God was bigger.

Battistelli wrote on Instagram, "We believed God could heal me!" and said that she and her husband prayed relentlessly.

"We talked and prayed and prayed and talked," she wrote. "I asked so many dear friends for prayer for wisdom and for the cyst to disappear. After praying it through, we just didn't have peace about doing the surgery now. We believed God could heal me!"

She wrote that during her 20-week ultrasound the tech went looking for her cyst and her "faith-filled" husband said, "You won't find it. It's gone. We've been praying."

And as it turns out – he was right.

The technician confirmed to the couple that the cyst was gone and Battistelli wrote in her extended post they all rejoiced at the "BIGNESS of God." Plus, she also had another announcement to make.

"We want the world to know that He still heals!!!, the singer wrote. "My faith has been so strengthened by this, and I pray yours is too. And if you've read this long, you deserve a prize, so here you go...we are having another BOY!!! Praise God for His goodness!"

The couple will welcome their fifth child later this year.