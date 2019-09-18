TV for Families: The Origins and Impact of UP TV

UPtv is a cable network that's often considered the destination for television the family can watch together.

And at its root is a familiar name in the history of Christian television.

It has become a trusted destination for television the family can watch together.

Shows like Bringing up Bates, Gilmore Girls and Heartland are fan favorites for the UPtv cable network.

Charley Humbard began back in 2004 operating out of his basement. "This channel started in my basement in Peachtree City," he told CBN.

Humble beginnings for the network with offices now in Atlanta, New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

Charley says the journey to UP really began with his dad.

"Started when I was 5 years old. My sister and I did a show called, 'Elizabeth and Charley Visits the Holy Land.' The show aired worldwide - early, early memories there," he said.

Charley's dad was Rex Humbard, a pioneer in television ministry and the famed founder of the Cathedral of Tomorrow.



"The first televangelist, it's now a Jeopardy question - I like it - as we know them today. He was a visionary - those are pretty big shoes to fill," Charley added.

And for this college drop-out, what's now UPtv actually began as the Gospel Music Channel.



Charley said, "I have always had music as a passion; piece that intersection that you are looking for right."

What's next for UPtv?

"I think next up for us is making movies again hard - back into movies."