ABC's Paula Faris Opens Up About Prioritizing Her Faith, Family and 'True Calling'

WASHINGTON – What do you do if you feel like your life is heading in the wrong direction?

In her new book, “Called Out: Why I Traded Two Dream Jobs For a Life of True Calling,” ABC News reporter Paula Faris answers that question.

Appearing on CBN’s Faith Nation, Faris opened up about what led her to write the book and the difficult time in her life that made her reassess her career and calling.

“I was just doing what society told me to do,” Faris told Faith Nation host Jenna Browder. “I was the weekend anchor of Good Morning America Weekend Edition, cohost at The View – and I was at this professional high but this personal low.”

Faris says she felt like her personal life “was on fire.”

“My relationships were suffering with my husband, with my kids, with God,” she explained. “I wasn’t attending church regularly because I couldn’t due to my schedule. My health started to suffer and I felt this stirring in my spirit that God really wanted me to take a step to the side.”

And that’s what she did but not without a new set of challenges. Faris says stepping back and taking on a lesser role at ABC News caused her to question and wrestle with her identity.

“So many of us have found our identity in the wrong things,” she writes in the book. “God uses a good crisis to wake us up from time to time.”

In regards to the Coronavirus pandemic, Faris says she believes God just might be using this as one of those wake up moments.

“God does allow things to happen in our life to get our attention and if we don’t slow down long enough he’s going to go to whatever lengths he has to.”