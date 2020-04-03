Chonda Pierce Brings America Laughter from Her Living Room with 'Quarantined Comics'

Comedian Chonda Pierce loves to make people laugh and has made quite a career of it. She had to cancel her latest tour due to COVID-19 but says she wants to do her part in keeping America laughing during these tough times.

She told CBN News anchor Efrem Graham that she is on a mission to keep the comedy coming even from her own living room.

Chonda says, before the stay-at-home mandates, she and some other comedians gathered to do just that on her Facebook page.

She says they called it Quarantined Comics and that the way she set-up the video made it even funnier.

"We all got together in my living room and did a quarantine comic. Had no idea what I'm doing. Set the laptop on the mantle... to catch the whole room," Pierce laughingly told the story. "So we looked 'this big' (making a small gesture) on the Facebook Live. No idea what I'm doing and 100,000 people are watching and you don't realize that until you get off and go, uh, I probably should've put lipstick on."

Chonda says this is the first time we've ever seen the whole country come to a stop. She says God is getting our attention.

"This is a time in our lives that we can think about our eternal value," Chonda explained.

Chonda said we don't have to fear because God will work something good, even out of the coronavirus pandemic.

"God wants us to only rely on Him and then everything else will be added to us," she said.

Watch our laughter-filled interview with Chonda Pierce above. It includes news of a new movie with Michael Jr., funny talk of social distance dating, and much more laughter and encouragement.