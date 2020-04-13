'Accept the Free Forgiveness that Only Jesus Offers': Justin Bieber Shares True Meaning of Easter

Music megastar Justin Bieber shared a message about the true meaning of Easter and the ultimate sacrifice Jesus made for us.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, he reminded everyone that God loves us even though we are sinners.

Bieber wrote, "God who created the sun, trees, grass, birds, mountains, lakes, oceans, LOVES YOU! He loves you so much that he came to earth in human form, lived a perfect sinless life, To make the ultimate sacrifice! He would die on the cross to take the punishment for the wrongs that you and I have committed! Then he rose from the dead to defeat death!"

He emphasized that Easter is about Christ's triumph over death and that His resurrection grants eternal life to everyone who believes in Him.

"When we accept and believe what he did on the cross and we die, we actually graduate into eternity where there is no pain, heartache or shame at all! We will live in eternity in complete bliss! THIS IS WHAT EASTER IS ABOUT AND THIS IS GOOD NEWS. We don't have to earn gods love, we just get to accept the free forgiveness that only Jesus offers! It's that simple! Accept and receive !! not earn and deserve!" he wrote.

On April 5, Bieber hosted an Instagram discussion with Pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr.. the pastor of the Vous Church in Miami, Fla. about the gospel of Jesus Christ. The conversation included topics such as sin, forgiveness and eternal life.

Bieber asked Wilkerson to explain who Jesus is and what the gospel stands for.

"The gospel is the good news," Wilkerson replied. "And the good news of Jesus is that...all of us were born broken, we all have a desire for God, a hole in our soul...but Jesus came to fill the hole. We believe that Jesus is God's son, He came to this world in the form of a man, He lived a spotless and perfect life...and He became the atoning sacrifice; He paid the price for our sin."

During the discussion, Bieber asked Wilkerson if we have to earn God's love.

"There's no way to earn it," Wilkerson said. "You couldn't do enough good things to be good enough, and you can't do enough bad things to be bad enough. Trust and believe in what He's done for us. He paid the price. We just simply believe."

Bieber concluded the lecture with a gospel invitation to everyone.

"It's as simple as just saying 'Jesus, I accept what you did for me, I believe you are God, and I ask you to forgive me for my sins," he concluded.