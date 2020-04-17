Displaying 30+ Stories
Megachurch Pastors Put Musical Talent on Display for Some Coronavirus Encouragement

04-17-2020
Benjamin Gill
Pastor Jack Graham playing The Surfari's "Wipe Out" on drums (Instagram Screen capture)

Over the past few days, some megachurch pastors in the US have been posting videos of themselves playing music to encourage people during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's some must-see stuff!

It's quite something to see Pastor Jack Graham playing The Surfari's "Wipe Out" drum solos, or Jentezen Franklin playing saxophone! Here are a few of the top Instagram posts of these pastors putting their musical talent on display.

Jentezen Franklin playing Matt Redman's "10,000 Reasons" on saxophone:

Greg Laurie playing an excerpt from "Humble Thyself" on guitar - "Let's be kind to each other as we are spending so much time together," Laurie says:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Chris Hodges playing "Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus" on piano:

For the goofiest offering, here's Rich Wilkerson, Jr. contributing some vocals and dance moves to a sensational performance of NSYNC's "Tearing up My Heart":  

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Who you got “*NSYNC” or “BACKSTREET?” We back live tonite at 9pm. Gonna be fun.

FOR CBN NEWS CONTINUING COVERAGE ON COVID-19, CLICK HERE

