Megachurch Pastors Put Musical Talent on Display for Some Coronavirus Encouragement
Over the past few days, some megachurch pastors in the US have been posting videos of themselves playing music to encourage people during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's some must-see stuff!
It's quite something to see Pastor Jack Graham playing The Surfari's "Wipe Out" drum solos, or Jentezen Franklin playing saxophone! Here are a few of the top Instagram posts of these pastors putting their musical talent on display.
Jack Graham playing The Surfari's "Wipe Out" on drums:
Jentezen Franklin playing Matt Redman's "10,000 Reasons" on saxophone:
I don’t say this a lot, but if ever you need a word from God relevant to what we are going through, I do believe this is a must hear message for you and your family. It may be the most important message that I’ve preached all year. Worship was unbelievable—thank you @mattredmanmusic, @lindy_conant, @seanmatta_ and @quintintrotter. Click the link in my bio to watch the whole service.
Greg Laurie playing an excerpt from "Humble Thyself" on guitar - "Let's be kind to each other as we are spending so much time together," Laurie says:
Chris Hodges playing "Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus" on piano:
Highlands family, I just wanted to give you a quick word of encouragement today and update you on our plans for this weekend. Know that I love you and I’m praying for you. A couple details: - Join us for 30 minutes of prayer and worship this Saturday at 9:00am. - Sunday services will stream live online at 8:00am, 9:45am, and 11:30am. Available afterwards on demand. - You can let us know about specific needs or prayer requests you may have during this time at churchofthehighlands.com/coronavirus • Check out my story for a few outtakes at the piano.
For the goofiest offering, here's Rich Wilkerson, Jr. contributing some vocals and dance moves to a sensational performance of NSYNC's "Tearing up My Heart":
