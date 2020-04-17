Megachurch Pastors Put Musical Talent on Display for Some Coronavirus Encouragement

Over the past few days, some megachurch pastors in the US have been posting videos of themselves playing music to encourage people during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's some must-see stuff!

It's quite something to see Pastor Jack Graham playing The Surfari's "Wipe Out" drum solos, or Jentezen Franklin playing saxophone! Here are a few of the top Instagram posts of these pastors putting their musical talent on display.

Jack Graham playing The Surfari's "Wipe Out" on drums:

Jentezen Franklin playing Matt Redman's "10,000 Reasons" on saxophone:

Greg Laurie playing an excerpt from "Humble Thyself" on guitar - "Let's be kind to each other as we are spending so much time together," Laurie says:

Chris Hodges playing "Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus" on piano:

For the goofiest offering, here's Rich Wilkerson, Jr. contributing some vocals and dance moves to a sensational performance of NSYNC's "Tearing up My Heart":

FOR CBN NEWS CONTINUING COVERAGE ON COVID-19, CLICK HERE.