MUST SEE 'In Christ Alone': Virtual Choir of 48 Singers, Produced by ICU COVID-19 Nurse, Gives 'Gospel in a Nutshell'

Since the COVID-19 pandemic has forced almost everyone in the world to communicate by telephone, text, or virtually via the internet, CBN News wanted to bring you this performance by a virtual choir as Easter approaches.

This a cappella performance by 48 singers from 14 different counties was actually produced by David Wesley in 2018. Even though it was posted to YouTube over a year ago, it's perfect viewing in today's environment of social distancing and quarantining from the virus. So take five minutes and enjoy this uplifting performance.

"It was a labor of love lasting five months and many dozens of work hours. We pray that you are blessed by the music and the message of this modern hymn," the producer of the video wrote below his YouTube post.

In an email to CBN News on Monday, Wesley explained why he chose "In Christ Alone."

"I decided on 'In Christ Alone' for a few reasons. It's a deeply meaningful song, presenting the gospel in a nutshell. It's a memorable and singable melody. My solo version of the song was already my most popular video on YouTube (2 million views at the time of launching the 2018 virtual choir). It seemed like a good fit," he said.

It turns out that Wesley, the man who made this powerful video, is actually a registered nurse who works in the operating room of a large community hospital located in Ontario, Canada.

Right now he's working in ICU helping with the hospital's response to the COVID-19 crisis. The registered nurse said he's treating COVID-19 patients and as a result, has moved into the basement of his house to prevent exposure of the coronavirus to his family.

Wesley told CBN News "In Christ Alone" was his third virtual choir project.

"I first decided to do a virtual choir in 2016. Since 2013, I've received numerous requests for collaboration on YouTube. However, most requests were from people with limited equipment, experience, or ability. I came up with the virtual choir as a way to include my YouTube 'fans' and would-be collaborators in a video. To be honest, I really don't remember if I knew about Eric Whitacre's virtual choirs before coming up with the idea. Since the first project (Nothing But The Blood), I've done 4 more: O Canada 150 (for Canada's 150th birthday in 2017), In Christ Alone (2018), A Mighty Fortress Is Our God (2019), and a secret virtual choir finale to my Evolution of Saddleback Worship video (commissioned by Rick Warren for Saddleback Church's 40th anniversary in February 2020)," he said.

Wesley also told CBN News a new virtual choir project is now in the planning stages.

"I am in the midst of preparing for a new virtual choir project. It seems that the field is getting crowded though. What was once a very niche artform has instantly gone mainstream. Producers with more time, talent, and expertise than I have are already putting out new material at breakneck speed. I'm currently beefing up my website to handle the logistics of new projects, as I expect large numbers of participants," he explained.

IN CHRIST ALONE

Words and Music by Stuart Townend and Keith Getty

Vocal Arrangement by David Wesley

In Christ alone my hope is found,

He is my light, my strength, my song;

This Cornerstone, this solid Ground,

Firm through the fiercest drought and storm.

What heights of love, what depths of peace,

When fears are stilled, when strivings cease!

My Comforter, my All in All,

Here in the love of Christ I stand.

In Christ alone!—who took on flesh,

Fullness of God in helpless babe.

This gift of love and righteousness,

Scorned by the ones He came to save:

Till on that cross as Jesus died,

The wrath of God was satisfied—

For every sin on Him was laid;

Here in the death of Christ I live.

There in the ground His body lay,

Light of the world by darkness slain:

Then bursting forth in glorious day

Up from the grave He rose again!

And as He stands in victory

Sin's curse has lost its grip on me,

For I am His and He is mine—

Bought with the precious blood of Christ.

No guilt in life, no fear in death,

This is the power of Christ in me;

From life's first cry to final breath,

Jesus commands my destiny.

No power of hell, no scheme of man,

Can ever pluck me from His hand:

Till He returns or calls me home,

Here in the power of Christ I'll stand.