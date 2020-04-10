NBA Star Steph Curry Hosts Live Worship Service on Instagram

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry took to Instagram Thursday to host a live worship session with a host of Christian artists.

The live stream featured entertainers like Kirk Franklin, Francesca Battistelli, Jeremy Camp, VaShawn Mitchell, and Lecrae, among others.

The video was posted to the Home + Hallelujah account on Instagram.

Curry’s daughter, Riley, even rapped a few lines from one of Lecrae’s songs.

Riley Curry rapping Lecrae’s verse from Coming In Hot with Steph Curry as her hype man. @ayeshacurry (Via: @homeandhallelujah on IG) pic.twitter.com/ZMCDSaPGld — Ayesha Daily (@AyeshaHive) April 10, 2020

At one point in the video, Mike Todd, pastor of Transformation Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma, praised Curry for “actually being the minister in your sphere of influence.”

“I tell people all the time God shut everything down to reprioritize people,” he said. “Literally shut everything down. And I wish it would’ve happened in different circumstances, and I hate all of the loss that’s happening right now, but I always look for what God is doing in the moment when it looks like God’s not doing anything.”

Curry opened up about his personal faith journey last year. Faith was integral to his life growing up. The NBA star — who became a Christian in eighth grade — said he was always in church.

“I felt a calling, went down to the altar, and gave my life to Christ,” Curry recalled on an episode of “Stephen v. The Game,” the Facebook series he hosted last year. “That became the beginning of my own personal journey.”

To Curry, faith is “believing in the unseen, and having a conviction that there is a higher power that has given me a purpose to what I am doing on this earth.”

“For me,” he added, “that is the foundation to how I live my life and how I want to see the world through that lens.”