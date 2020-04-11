'Office' Star John Krasinski Keeps the Good News Flowing in Epic Second Episode of 'SGN'

There are plenty of no-fun news stories going around about how long this coronavirus shutdown might last and too many heartbreaking articles about lives lost to the infection. Thankfully, though, there is good news out there.

And John Krasinski, known for his roles in NBC’s “The Office” and Amazon Prime’s “Jack Ryan,” is compiling it all in one place. This week, the 40-year-old actor uploaded the second episode of his lighthearted “Some Good News” show on YouTube.

In the first episode, Krasinski talked to fellow “Office” star Steve Carell. In the latest episode — complete with a brand new intro song — the celebrity talked to his wife, “Mary Poppins Returns” star Emily Blunt, as well as “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who led the original company in a Zoom performance from the musical for Krasinski’s show.

All that to say: just like the first episode, this one is definitely worth watching.

FOR CBN NEWS CONTINUING COVERAGE ON COVID-19, CLICK HERE.