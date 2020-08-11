Chris Pratt Posts Pro-Life Message After Daughter’s Birth: ‘Children Are a Heritage From the Lord’

Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed their newborn daughter Lyla Maria on Monday.

In an Instagram post celebrating their daughter’s birth, Pratt wrote: “We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier and we feel extremely blessed.”

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star, who is Christian, went on to reference two Bible passages often associated with the pro-life movement.

Faithwire: Chris Pratt Has Something to Say About Anti-Christian Bias in Hollywood

Pratt first shared Psalm 126:3, which reads, “The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy.” He then shared Psalm 127:3-4, which reads, “Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one’s youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate.”

Celebrities, Christian recording artists, pastors, and politicians congratulated Pratt and Schwarzenegger in the comments.

Lauren Daigle wrote, “So happy for you both!” While Seattle-based Pastor Judah Smith commented, “LOOOOOVVVVEEEEEEEEE.”

Faithwire: ‘Under God, We’re Indivisible’: Chris Pratt Pushes Faith, Unity as Calls for Impeachment Ramp Up

“Congratulations!” added Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii), a former contender for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Actor Zoe Saldana wrote, “Welcome to the world, Lady Lyla! May your path be blessed with grace and joy always! We are so happy for you guys! Sending you so much love.”

EDITOR'S NOTE: In reporting about steps that high-profile individuals may be taking to seek God or start a relationship with Him, CBN does not endorse past or current behavior that may not line up with the Word of God. As we report positive developments in celebrities' spiritual journeys, we encourage our readers to pray for anyone and everyone in the news, that the fruit of God would grow in all of our lives.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories

We encourage readers who wish to comment on our material to do so through our Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram accounts. God bless you and keep you in His truth.