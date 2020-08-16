Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Baptized Together: 'One of the Most Special Moments of My Life'

Pop star Justin Bieber and supermodel Hailey Baldwin were just baptized together in what the “Intentions” singer called “one of the most special moments of my life.”

The couple, married in 2018, recently hosted an intimate ceremony with loved ones, according to a post from Bieber last Wednesday.

Seattle-based Pastor Judah Smith, a personal spiritual mentor to Bieber, oversaw the celebrities’ joint baptism.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories

“The moment [Hailey Bieber], my wife, and I got baptized together,” Bieber captioned the photos. “This was one of the most special moments of my life. Confessing our love and trust in Jesus publicly with our friends and family.”

FAITHWIRE: John MacArthur to CNN: Government Is ‘Targeting the Church,’ Pandemic Restrictions Make ‘No Sense’

Hillsong East Coast Pastor Carl Lentz, another one of the 26-year-old singer’s spiritual mentors, commented on the Instagram post: “Amazing. Love you.” Lentz’s wife, Laura, added: “Beautiful.”

What Else?

Jason Kennedy, the former host of the now-defunct “E! News,” was baptized alongside Baldwin and Bieber. In the comments on Bieber’s post, the entertainment journalist wrote, “One of the top moments of my life, doing this with you.”

Bieber was first baptized by Lentz in 2014. During an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Hillsong preacher recalled the hubbub surrounding the young entertainer, hyperbolically saying he was followed by “a million paparazzi people.”

Struggling to find a private location, Lentz called one of his friends, NBA player Tyson Chandler, at around 3 a.m., asking if they could use his pool. The pool was unavailable, Lentz told Winfrey, but the 7-foot-tall Chandler offered his oversized bathtub, where Bieber was ultimately baptized.

We encourage readers who wish to comment on our material to do so through our Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram accounts. God bless you and keep you in His truth.