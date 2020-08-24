LISTEN: Dolly Parton Releases First Christmas Single 'Mary, Did You Know?'

Dolly Parton released her first single on her upcoming Christmas album, and it’ll take you straight to church.

The legendary entertainer shared the release of her take on gospel singer Mark Lowry’s “Mary, Did You Know?” in an Instagram post published Friday.

“I got very emotional recording ‘Mary, Did You Know?’” Parton wrote. “It’s the sweetest song about beautiful things being born out of unexpected situations and that’s a message we all need to hear now more than ever.”

Parton announced earlier this month she will release “A Holly Dolly Christmas” — her first holiday album in three decades — Oct. 2.

The singer said she has found “peace” and “restored” hope in “songs of faith” amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and political unrest currently plaguing the U.S.

“‘Mary, Did You Know?’ is a reminder to us all year long that there is always hope, even when you least expect it,” she wrote.

As for Lowry, during a Facebook Live video Monday morning, he said she did “a great job” covering his beloved Christmas classic.

“She made it her own,” he added.

Parton’s upcoming album, whose title was inspired by the famous Burl Ives classic, “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” will feature collaborations with crooner Michael Bublé; late-night comedian Jimmy Fallon; pop singer Miley Cyrus, her goddaughter; and country star Willie Nelson, among others.

The 74-year-old celebrity’s last Christmas album, “Home for Christmas,” debuted in 1990.