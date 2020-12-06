DeVon Franklin to Collaborate With Christian Singer Cory Asbury on 'Reckless Love' Film

Pastor, author, and producer DeVon Franklin is teaming up with Christian artist Cory Asbury to turn his smash hit "Reckless Love" into a feature film.

The movie is based on the strained relationship between Ashury and his father and how that impacted his view of God.

"Reckless Love" was released in 2018 and topped the Billboard charts for weeks while sweeping the globe as Christians everywhere worshipped to this powerful song.

But the performer confessed that he was hesitant about making the movie when he was first approached by Franklin.

"When DeVon called me in the summer of 2018 to discuss the possibility of making a Reckless Love movie, I had every intention of telling him, 'Thanks, but no thanks,'" Asbury wrote on Facebook. "If you know me, you know how highly I value authenticity & realness, so taking advantage of the success of a song God had freely given me felt a bit exploitative."

Asbury said that he did not want to exploit the song's success and was apprehensive about the effect it could have on his father.

"I wanted to protect & preserve its purity at all costs, which in my mind, meant NOT 'selling out' to cool opportunities that came my way," Asbury said. "I was also mindful of the fragility of my relationship with my dad (upon which parts of the initial story were predicated) & I didn't want to expose him (or myself) in an untimely manner."

Franklin produced several faith-based movies such as "Breakthrough," the animated holiday film "The Star," and "Miracles from Heaven."

A release date for the film has not been disclosed.

