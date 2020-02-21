'Go to the Sound of Guns - Go to the Sound of Needs': Missionary Tells True Story of Free Burma Rangers in New Movie

ABOVE: Watch CBN News' interview with Dave Eubank about his ministry and movie 'Free Burma Rangers.' You can view the movie's trailer below.

A new film tells the story of an American missionary family serving in some of the most dangerous places in the world. Free Burma Rangers will be in theaters two days only, Monday and Tuesday, February 24 - 25.

It follows the true-life adventures of David Eubank, his wife, and three children as they serve on battlefields in Burma, Iraq, Syria, and Sudan.

Eubank, a former US Special Forces captain, his family, other missionaries and volunteers provide food, medical care, shelter, and spirit-led prayer to the suffering wherever they go. In their more than 20 years of service, they've rescued children trapped under ISIS fire, fed refugees in Syria, and rebuilt churches destroyed by ISIS.

Eubank says he's seen God do incredible things and the movie is one way to thank God for what He's done.

Eubanks says he's learned a lot about serving God in the years since founding Free Burma Rangers.

"Don't live in the swamp of sin to your right. Don't live in the swamp of 'do good' or do the Christian things you think you ought to do but God didn't ask you to do. Stay on that straight, fast highway where God says, 'This is what you were made to do. Go for it! There's no caution sign. There's no be careful. There's no be safe. It's go!" he said enthusiastically.

Eubank said even as a child, living in Thailand with his missionary parents, he remembered thinking he wanted to be a missionary and soldier. So, he joined the US Army and ultimately the Special Forces.

Then in the Army, he felt God calling him to missions. He went to Fuller Seminary and then was asked to come to help the people of Burma.

"I was invited by the Wa tribe of Burma, 70 years of civil war now. One of the delegates came and met my parents and said please send your son to help us. We need... we are warrior people but we need Jesus. And he's a warrior. Send him. And, that's how we got involved in Burma in 1993," Eubank told CBN News.

That ultimately led to Eubank forming the Free Burma Rangers and they have since worked in some of the most war-torn and ravaged parts of the world to bring help to people trapped in war.

Eubanks says they help people on both sides of conflicts - even those considered enemies. He says their ultimate mission is to show the love of Christ to the people God has for them to serve.