Kanye West Brings Sunday Service to Miami Ahead of Super Bowl

Kanye West isn’t performing the halftime show at the Super Bowl this year, but he is bringing his Sunday Service experience to Miami the morning of the big game.

The famed rapper-turned-gospel artist will be hosting his service in concert with Miami’s VOUS Church a mere 30 minutes away from the Hard Rock Stadium, where Super Bowl LIV will take place.

This Sunday only, we’ll be gathering for one service at Bayfront Park for a special Sunday Service with Kanye West. Sermon by Pastor @richwilkersonjr. Confirm your ticket: https://t.co/RokNUx3M4R We will not be gathering at our regular locations. pic.twitter.com/Mx8rfvh6yc — VOUS Church (@VousChurch) January 29, 2020

West’s event will be held at Bayfront Park Amphitheater at 11 a.m. Sunday, hours before the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs kick-off at 6:30 p.m.

Rich Wilkerson, Jr., will preach during the service. He has a longtime connection to the Wests, having officiated the Kanye’s wedding to TV personality Kim Kardashian in May 2014.

“He’s been a faithful friend who has encouraged me, who’s believed in me, seen things in me that I didn’t see in myself,” Wilkerson said of West.

Earlier this week, West organized a last-minute service following the tragic death of NBA star Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna, both of whom were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday.

West posted a tweet Sunday evening in honor of Bryant: