'One Nation, Under God, Indivisible': Chris Pratt Launches Production Company with Unique Mission

Even though it's not unusual for most well-known actors to have their own production companies, Chris Pratt has started his own production company called "Indivisible Productions" with a unique mission to bridge "the growing divide in our country and world."

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Pratt, 40, gave a quick sneak peek at his new production offices, showing framed movie posters, along with other television and movie memorabilia. Pratt provides the music and amusing commentary in the video.

"A musical sneak peek at the walls inside my office. So grateful for each step of this wonderful journey. I've started a company:

Indivisible Productions

One nation

Under God

Indivisible

Our mission statement is to create entertaining content, focusing on themes which will help to bridge the growing divide in our country and world. You know, make the world a better place. No biggie, you're welcome, but it's whatever," Pratt wrote.

At the end of the video, Pratt holds up a card that reads "Indivisible Productions."

"Get ready," he says.

The post has been viewed more than 3.8 million times.

There's no word on which projects Pratt's company might have in the works, but some have suggested he will produce TV shows and movies with patriotic themes since the company name invokes the Pledge of Allegiance.

As CBN News has reported, Pratt has said he's a Christian and has been very vocal about his faith and pride in America.

Unlike most of his Hollywood peers, he responds to criticism with grace and love. He once came under fire for being involved with Hillsong church, which was accused of being anti-LGBTQ by celebrities such as Ellen Page. But he responded quickly and in love with the following statement on his Instagram account about Hillsong church and their ongoing support during his divorce from actress Anna Faris.

"It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church which 'hates a certain group of people' and is 'infamously anti-LGBTQ.' Nothing could be further from the truth. I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone. Despite what the Bible says about divorce, my church community was there for me every step of the way, never judging, just gracefully accompanying me on my walk. They helped me tremendously, offering love and support. It is what I have seen them do for others on countless occasions, regardless of sexual orientation, race or gender," he told Relevant magazine last year.

Pratt's influence is huge. His Instagram has 27.2 million followers alone, which is larger than almost any church or ministry's social media platform in the world. He's consistently choosing to show his deep care for his coworkers, compassion for other people, personal development, and faith journey.

EDITOR'S NOTE: In reporting about steps that high-profile individuals may be taking to seek God or start a relationship with Him, CBN does not endorse past or current behavior that may not line up with the Word of God. As we report positive developments in celebrities' spiritual journeys, we encourage our readers to pray for anyone and everyone in the news, that the fruit of God would grow in all of our lives.