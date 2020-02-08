'Show God's Love to the World': Tim Tebow's 'Night to Shine' Honors Thousands of Special Needs Kings and Queens

This year marks the sixth anniversary of Tim Tebow's "Night to Shine" prom event, a special night where teenagers with disabilities and special needs are treated like royalty.

More than 700 churches worldwide took part in Friday's event where 110,000 guests were honored.

721 host churches. All 50 states. 34 countries. 215,000 volunteers. 110,000 honored guests. One incredible night celebrating God’s love for humanity! #NightToShine pic.twitter.com/kqzbQ4FEuK — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) February 8, 2020

Tebow attended one of the celebrations in Tallahassee on the North Florida Fairgrounds, WCTV reports.

"It's my favorite night of the year, having the chance to celebrate humanity and show God's love to the world, it's just so special to me," he said.

Tebow thanked everyone for their support and for coming together to make a difference in the hearts of so many.

"Just finished Night to Shine here in Tallahassee and it was unbelievable. Over 1,000 kings and queens were honored here tonight, thousands of volunteers - it was absolutely incredible. Thank you to all the churches and volunteers and prayer warriors that have been a part of this and help make this happen."

"We are so grateful for you. Thank you for being part of this team, movement and effort to value life and people and believe that we can come together and make a difference...I do believe that we are making a difference."

The mission of Night to Shine is "to bring faith, hope and love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need."

Videos and images from the special night were shared across social media.

Bri Pievac tweeted, "Thank you @timtebow for putting on this amazing event! I had so much fun!"

Night to Shine Prom where everyone was crowned King and Queen Thank you Lauren for being my buddy and thank you @timtebow for putting on this amazing event! I had so much fun! #nighttoshine pic.twitter.com/tU71Hgp9W5 — Bri Pievac (@BriPievac) February 8, 2020

Jordan George wrote, "I could tell God was working and tugging on people's hearts tonight! Love all around."

My first ever #NightToShine and definitely not my last. I always post about softball, something that brings me joy and happiness. But seeing all the smiles tonight was something very special. I could tell God was working and tugging on people’s hearts tonight! Love all around pic.twitter.com/JBwl6U1IHQ — Jordan “J” George (@jordangeorge_20) February 8, 2020

Kevin Wright said that he was thankful to be a part of the amazing experience. "Beyond thankful to be part of such a special night."

721 churches. All 50 states. 34 countries. 215,000 volunteers. 110,000 honored guests! Beyond thankful to be part of such a special night. #NightToShine pic.twitter.com/PdAjmk3FW9 — Kevin Wright (@VHS_MrWright) February 8, 2020

The Tim Tebow Foundation recently announced the launch of a new ministry that is connected with Night to Shine. "Shine On" centers on nine special needs ministries that are lending their knowledge and experience to Night to Shine host churches.

The foundation wrote on their website, "It is our hope, our prayer, and our belief that God will use Shine On to encourage and equip each and every church to continue loving, celebrating, and living out the Gospel to those with special needs in a way that goes far beyond Night to Shine."