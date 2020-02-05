Tim Tebow Hosts 6th Annual 'Night to Shine' Honoring 115,000 Guests Around The World

More than 700 churches across the world will host a special prom event that honors people with disabilities and special needs.

The annual "Night to Shine" event gives people over the age of 14 an opportunity to have an "unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God's love."

Former NFL quarterback turned professional baseball player Tim Tebow created the event in an effort "to bring faith, hope and love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need."

This year's Night to Shine will honor 115,000 guests with the support of 215,000 volunteers.

We want to have masses of humanity celebrating people with special needs and God's love for all of us, because that doesn't happen a lot. But on Friday, Feb 7th, it's going to happen with 215,000+ volunteers in 34 countries & we want you to be a part of it! @tebowfoundation — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) February 5, 2020

The Tim Tebow Foundation (TTF) shared their favorite stories from guests that attended the Night to Shine in 2019.

"You made people see how we see our kids. You took away the stigma. I can talk for hours about how wonderful our kids are, but you all showed them. You made it so that our world has started to open up. You all made our world so much better. It wasn't just one night. You created a ripple in the water that will have an impact that will last forever," the foundation shared.

Another 2019 guest said the event was an overwhelming blessing for their family.

"I don't think words can express what a blessing this event was for this family. Last year around this time he was in an ICU bed and not sure he'd come home, and tonight he danced," the parent said.

The event holds a special place in the hearts of Tebow and his wife Demi-Leigh. The couple met during a Night to Shine event that Demi-Leigh attended with her sister Franje, who suffered from cerebellar agenesis.

Sadly, Franje passed away in 2019 at the age of 13.

TTF recently announced the launch of a new ministry that is connected with Night to Shine. "Shine On" centers on nine special needs ministries that are lending their knowledge and experience to Night to Shine host churches.

One church that is associated with Shine On shared a positive response.

"I am so excited about Shine On," Lynn Ebner from Royal Redeemer Lutheran Church said. "The families we serve really appreciate the ministry, and we are forming wonderful relationships. I'm so excited to share the rest of the resources you have sent with our special needs ministry team. God is so very good."

TTF wrote on their website, "It is our hope, our prayer, and our belief that God will use Shine On to encourage and equip each and every church to continue loving, celebrating, and living out the Gospel to those with special needs in a way that goes far beyond Night to Shine.