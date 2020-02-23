Tim Tebow: Saving Babies is More Important Than Even Winning the Super Bowl

Speaking at the Kansans for Life annual Valentine's Day banquet held in Overland Park, former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow told the audience when looking back he would rather be remembered among those who saved babies rather than for winning the Super Bowl.

NRL News Today reports Tebow was the keynote speaker at the annual event held at the Overland Park Convention Center. "LIVing in Victory" was the theme for this year's banquet, a direct reference to Super Bowl LIV.

"It really does mean a lot more than winning the Super Bowl," Tebow said. "One day, when you look back and people are talking about you and they say, 'Oh my gosh what are you going to be known for? Are you going to say Super Bowl, or we saved a lot of babies?'"

The former NFL quarterback noted the Kansans for Life organization was not about philanthropy but the group has an even bigger mission.

"It's a rescue mission. You know why we call it a rescue mission? Because when we say that, it puts a timeline on it," he explained.

"When's the last time you heard a rescue mission taking place in a month or a few years. No, a rescue mission means now. It gives you a sense of urgency. It says we have to go not because it's our time, but because it's their time…I have to live a sense of urgency because while I might have time, they don't," he continued.

Tebow also recalled how he was almost aborted.

"You see, my mom 32 years ago had doctors tell her she needed to abort me because if she didn't, it was going to cost her life. And they didn't even believe that I was a baby," he said. "They thought I was a tumor."

The 32-year-old then laughed at his story. He recalled that as the youngest in a family of five sibilings, he was lovingly referred to as "Timmy the Tumor."

Tebow reminded everyone what they are doing matters as he concluded his speech.

"You're fighting for life. You're fighting for people that can't fight for themselves. And my question to you is: Are you willing to stand up in the face of persecution, in the face of adversity, in the face of criticism, when other people are going to say it's not worth it, when other people won't stand beside you? Maybe not everybody is going to be with you. Will you stand up for what's right?" he asked.

Lamar Hunt, who's family owns the Kansas City Chiefs, the winner of this year's Super Bowl, served as master of ceremonies at the banquet, according to NRL News Today.

"I do not think it is a cliché to say we are in a life and death battle for the truth and authentic dignity of the human person. We need your full attention," he said. "You need to drop what you're doing and join us, and this can be in so many ways: prayer, assistance to those in need, emails, phone calls, in-person meetings. Get educated about what we're fighting about here. Really listen-in and tune-in."

Hunt reminded the audience that each one of them needed to "take action."

"Please do something about it. Pray. Take action. If you don't know what to do, ask somebody. Place this as a major priority in your life," Hunt said.