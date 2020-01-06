'God Gets All the Glory': Seattle Seahawks Stars Live Their Christian Character for the Gospel

The Seattle Seahawks scored a big win Sunday to advance in the NFL playoffs. Throughout the season, star players with the team have been bringing their faith and Christian character to the football field.

One moment after Sunday's game showed the sincere compassion of the Seahawks' quarterback Russell Wilson.

Russell Wilson

Wilson has been outspoken about his Christian faith from the very beginning of his football career, and he says he plays for a higher purpose.

Wilson demonstrated true Christian character following Sunday's victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz sustained an injury from a helmet-to-helmet hit from Seattle's defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, according to 12up.com.

Following the game, Wilson was concerned about the condition of Wentz, so he sought out Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Even after an exciting win - which means his team still has a shot at a possible Super Bowl bid - Wilson's first concern was for Wentz.

Russell Wilson went up to Doug Pederson postgame and asked if Carson Wentz was okay. Real one. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/gYq8vnzGPQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 6, 2020

Tyler Lockett

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett gives God all the glory for his football career and even shares the gospel through his poetry.

God gets all the Glory! Forever and always! https://t.co/zF8hPWmsye — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) November 4, 2019

Lockett told CBN News that he is fueled by his faith in God.

"The one thing that keeps you going is to have faith in God and that Jesus came and died for everything. He's given you the things that you need to live a fulfilled, thankful life!"

In "A Letter to God" on Instagram, Lockett wrote, "This time I won't let the blessings you give me take me away from you! You forever got me. And I'm here to stay!"

DK Metcalf

Wide receiver DK Metcalf sustained a foot injury in 2016, ending his college football season early. He looked at the situation as part of God's plan.

"When I got hurt, it hurt me. It hurt me really bad knowing that I couldn't play anymore, but I looked at it as God does everything for a reason. I looked at it as He wanted me to get better in another aspect of the game. So, I wasn't sad about it, I went to rehab every day," he said.

Metcalf's injury improved and he moved on to play professional football. "God gave me another opportunity to play so I'm just going to live it up to the fullest."

Now the wide receiver uses football as an opportunity to spread the truth of God.

"I look at football as a platform to help other people or to spread the word of God. I put my faith in God, my trust in God and that He's blessed me each and every day to play the game of football. Me spreading the Gospel through football is how I look at it."

Sharing their faith with others and revealing what God has done in their lives is what separates these Christian athletes from the other players on and off the field.