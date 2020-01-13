'God is Amazing': KC Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Says Faith Fuels His Success

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to the NFC Conference Championship this Sunday where they'll take on the Tennessee Titans.

The Chiefs just delivered an incredible comeback Sunday to defeat the Houston Texans, 51-31 and advance to the final game before the SuperBowl.

The star at the helm of the team is quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a man of humble faith in God.

Earlier in the season, he suffered a terrible injury that was devastating enough to knock him out of playing for a month.

But now he's made an impressive comeback. Here's what he tweeted after that injury:

"Awesome team win! Love my brothers! Thank you for all the prayers! Everything looking good so far!" #GodisGood #ChiefsKingdom

Awesome team win! Love my brothers! Thank you for all the prayers! Everything looking good so far! #GodisGood #ChiefsKingdom — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 18, 2019

Mahomes' Christian faith has always been encouraged and supported by the Chiefs Chairman and CEO, Clark Hunt.

Hunt is committed to faith being part of the team and emphasizes the importance to his staff, The Tyler Morning Telegraph reports.

"We want our employees to develop spiritually," Hunt said. "In the National Football League, Christ is really glorified. My identity is my faith in Christ."

The Kansas City Chiefs stadium offers a chapel service for people at the games and chaplaincy is part of the association.

Mahomes is entering his third season with the Chiefs and received praise from Hunt on all that he has achieved.

"Watching Patrick last year was an unbelievable revelation," Hunt said. "You would have thought he was a 10-year veteran."

The quarterback is the first in Chiefs history to throw for 300+ yards in eight consecutive games. He was awarded National Football League's Most Valuable Player during the 2018 season.

Mahomes said faith is a big part of his life and keeps him grounded.

"My faith has always been a big part of what I do. I've grown up in church and faith really helps you know why you're playing the game, and who you're doing it for," he told FSPN.

"Man this is crazy! God is amazing! Thank you to everyone who has supported me and helped me get here!"