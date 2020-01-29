'My God is with Me 24/7': Demi Lovato Reveals How Relationship with God Has Helped Her Overcome Challenges

Singer Demi Lovato recently shared that her relationship with God has allowed her to overcome personal challenges, including a near-fatal drug overdose.

During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1, the 27-year-old admitted that when she is struggling, she leans on her faith in God for hope.

"When I'm going through a rough time, I look toward the future for hope to change her perspective on things. When I go through something difficult, I stop and I think, Why is God putting me through this? Sometimes it doesn't make sense in that moment," Lovato shared.

Lovato revealed that her new song, "Anyone" was written and recorded just before her drug overdose in July 2018. The song details how Lovato felt at the time, confessing that the "lyrics were a cry for help."

The song tells a sad story about her emotional journey with substance abuse and loneliness.

I tried to talk to my piano, I tried to talk to my guitar, Talk to my imagination, Confided into alcohol. I tried and tried and tried some more, Told secrets 'til my voice was sore. Tired of empty conversation, 'Cause no one hears me anymore.

Anyone, please send me anyone. Lord, is there anyone? I need someone, oh Anyone, please send me anyone. Oh, Lord, is there anyone?

She performed the song at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday. It was her first public performance in two years.

Lovato was moved to tears during the performance and had to re-start just seconds into the song. She received a standing ovation from the Los Angeles Staples Center audience at the end.

Demi Lovato belongs on the #GRAMMYs stage. A standing ovation. pic.twitter.com/k61J1OEDaa — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 27, 2020

In an Instagram post written after her performance, Lovato wrote: "What an unbelievable night. My first time back on stage in almost 2 years. So emotional for me. Thank you all for the love, support and for sharing this moment with me. I love you all."

The singer is still healing from her past experiences but has shared that she has found peace attending church and through spending time with her family.

"I tried to seek God through other experiences, whether that's through other relationships or substances. I had to realize that the God that I'm seeking, the God that I love and the God that I want to be my God is available 24/7, always at an arm's length and constantly with me," she said. "I need to focus on myself and my relationship with myself and my relationship with God."

After being baptized in the Jordan River last fall, Lovato said she felt a closer connection to God.

"Spirituality is so important to me…to be baptized in the Jordan river – the same place Jesus was baptized – I've never felt more renewed in my life."

Lovato will sing the National Anthem before the start of Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Fla., this Sunday, Feb. 2.