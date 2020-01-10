TobyMac Grieves in New Song About Tragic Death of His Son Truett, 'Shattered in a Thousand Ways'

Christian music titan TobyMac has released a new song about the sudden death of his young son Truett Foster McKeehan, revealing his grief, his questions, and his hopes to see his beloved son again one day in heaven. In the song, his pain is palpable, but so is his faith in God.

Truett was just 21 years old when he died at home in Nashville, TN on Oct. 23, 2019, from unknown or unannounced causes. Truett, like his father, was a rapper and had just played his first big show in Franklin, TN.

TobyMac, who remains one of the top Christian music artists after decades of success, canceled his tour to grieve with his family over the shocking loss of his firstborn. In several new posts on social media, he says he didn't set out to write a song about it, but it grew out of his efforts to work through his emotions.

In an Instagram post, he explains, "The last couple of months have been the hardest I've ever faced. Thank you for the love and support. Part of my process has always been to write about the things I'm going through, but this went to a whole new level. What started out as getting some of my thoughts and feelings about losing my firstborn son down on paper, ended up a song. "21 Years" is a song I never wanted to write. I hope it's for someone out there, or maybe it's just for me."

In another post about the new song, TobyMac says, "Writing this song felt like an honest confession of the questions, pain, anger, doubt, mercy and promise that describes the journey I'm probably only beginning. The rest is yet to come. One thing I know is that I am not alone. God didn't promise us a life of no pain or even tragic death, but He did promise He would never leave us or forsake us. And I'm holding dearly to that promise for my son as well as myself."

In the song called "21 Years," TobyMac says his heart has been "shattered in a thousand ways", but he's holding firm to the belief that he'll see his son one day in heaven.

His grief comes out in the form of questions, asking God, "Why would You give and then take him away? Suddenly end, could You not let it fade? What I would give for a couple of days, a couple of days..."

He continues, "Are you singin' with the angels? Are you happy where you are? Well, until this show is over, and you run into my arms. God has you in Heaven, but I have you in my heart."

You can watch the whole song BELOW and read all the lyrics further down:

Here are all the lyrics to 21 Years:

Woke up cuz the light poured in

Day 2 let the flood begin

Day 1 left me in my bed

I can barely remember it

Heart shattered in a thousand ways

They tell me pain gonna come in waves

They tell me I'm gonna be ok

I'm still waiting for the first to break

Why would You give and then take him away

Suddenly end could You not let it fade

What I would give for a couple of days, a couple of days

Is it just across the Jordan

Or a city in the stars

Are you singing with the angels

Are you happy where you are

Well until this show is over

And you run into my arms

God has you in heaven

But I have you in my heart

I just can't make sense of this

Everything is so dissonant

Somebody said he was meant for this

But I'm just straight missing him

I wanna wake up to your laugh at 2

Catch you when you steal my shoes

Say good morning, afternoon

Talk you through those "Alex blues"

Listen to your latest beats

Talk about what the lyrics mean

Venmo you another loan

See you do your 2nd show

You said you'd turn, you would turn it around

Thought that you had time to straighten it out

Told me that you were my prodigal son

But this isn't home

Did he see You from a long way off

Running to him with a Father's heart

Did You wrap him up inside Your arms

And let him know, that he's home

21 years makes a man full-grown

21 years, what a beautiful loan

21 years, I love every one

Thank you, Lord, for my beautiful son