TobyMac's Son, Truett Foster McKeehan, Died From 'Accidental Drug Overdose,' Rep Confirms

Truett Foster McKeehan, the son of Christian rapper TobyMac, was confirmed to have died of an accidental overdose, according to a rep for the family.

The 21-year-old suffered a fatal cardiac arrest on Oct. 23 of last year after consuming a mix of fentanyl and amphetamines, the rep told People Magazine. He died at the family’s Tennessee home.

An aspiring rapper, Kevin “Truett” Foster McKeehan went by various stage names including “TRU,” “Shiloh” and “truDog.”

TobyMac has openly grieved the loss of his eldest son, penning lengthy tributes and even recording a song in his honor.

“Truett Foster Mckeehan had joy that took the room when he entered,” Mac wrote on Instagram the day after Truett died. “He was a magnetic son and brother and friend. If you met him, you knew him, you remembered him. His smile, his laugh, the encouragement he offered with words or even without. He had an untamable grand personality and dreams to match.”

“Truett always had a soft spot for God. The Bible moved him,” Toby wrote. “His heart was warm to the things of his King. He was by no means a cookie cutter Christian but give me a believer who fights to keep believing. Give me a broken man who recognizes his need for a Savior every time. That’s who Truett was and how he should be remembered.”

Earlier this month, TobyMac again opened up about the loss with a post to social media. “The last couple of months have been the hardest I’ve ever faced,” he wrote. “Thank you for the love and support. Part of my process has always been to write about the things I’m going through, but this went to a whole new level.”

“What started out as getting some of my thoughts and feelings about losing my firstborn son down on paper, ended up a song. “21 Years” is a song I never wanted to write. I hope it’s for someone out there, or maybe it’s just for me.”

Do keep the family in your prayers at this difficult time.