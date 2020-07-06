Actor Terry Crews Defends His Decision to 'Unite With Good People, No Matter The Race'

Actor Terry Crews continues to speak out against the continued racial tensions across the country by reminding everyone that no race of people is better than another.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, Crews tweeted that people of all races are guilty of sin but he has chosen to "unite with good people, no matter the race, creed or ideology."

Are all white people bad? No. Are all black people good? No. Knowing this reality- I stand on my decision to unite with good people, no matter the race, creed or ideology. Given the number of threats against this decision- I also decide to die on this hill. — terry crews (@terrycrews) July 4, 2020

The actor has been under the social media microscope for nearly a month now after sharing several of his comments about equality and justice.

On June 30, Crews warned Black Lives Matter activists against turning the movement into "black lives are better."

"If you are a child of God," wrote the "America's Got Talent" host, "you are a brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed, and ideology. We must ensure #BlackLivesMatter doesn't morph into #BlackLivesBetter."

If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 30, 2020

And on June 7, the 51-year-old insisted that we don't need to be in a race war after tweeting, "Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together."

Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 7, 2020

Crews' comments have drawn criticism and support.

Twitter user Benjamin Dixon said, "Terry, all this does is reveal to the world that you've spent the majority of your life not contemplating anything and you've had your first epiphany. Sadly for you, it was a false epiphany. You've decided to die on the hill of a false epiphany, and so let it be."

Terry, all this does is reveal to the world that you've spent the majority of your life not contemplating anything and you've had your first epiphany. Sadly for you, it was a false epiphany. You've decided to die on the hill of a false epiphany, and so let it be. — Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) July 5, 2020

Another follower wrote, "I can't support you anymore with every tweet its like you just stab my heart. I'd think you'd stand for minorities and your black brothers/sisters but you just keep saying these undermining opinions like our pain means nothing."

But former NFL star and author Burgess Owens agreed with Crews, tweeting, "Thank you Terry. It's absurd we live in a day where this even needs to be said."

Twitter user David Jacobs wrote that it may take a while, "but love always wins in the end."

Terry Crews, you picked on honorable hill to die on. Every mixed race family, and everyone who loves their neighbor regardless of race is cheering for you. It takes time, but love always wins in the end.#terrycrews pic.twitter.com/JJQngTmLEu — David Jacobs (@DrJacobsRad) July 4, 2020

Another follower tweeted, "It's sad that you are in this situation. I pray for healing in this nation, however, I fear it has reached a point of no return. Thank you, sir, for taking your stand."

Following the death of George Floyd, Crews posted an emotional video to Instagram.

