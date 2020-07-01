Disney, Nickelodeon Promote LGBTQ Agenda to Kids, Airing 'Pride' Ads for the First Time

June was LGBTQ Pride Month and for the first time, the Disney Channel and Nickelodeon aired ads supporting the LGBTQ agenda to their audience of children.

Disney has made headlines for promoting LGBTQ elements in programming in the past few years, and Disney even brought an LGBTQ pride event to Disneyland Paris for the first time in its history last year. But the company had previously limited this type of "Pride Month" ad to its social media platforms, according to Christian Headlines.

During June, the Disney Channel itself aired a "pride" ad featuring Raven-Symone who is lesbian. Raven-Symone never says the word "gay," in the ad, focusing instead on coming "together with all walks of life."

"We're in a new age where it's not just black and white anymore," Simone says in the ad. "We have purple, red, and the entire rainbow. Everybody wants to be treated with respect and it's beautiful. I love being able to come together with all walks of life – all ages, all colors, and celebrating the unity of being our authentic selves. Pride to me is strength. Pride is selfless. Pride is friends, family. Pride is you."

Throughout the month, Nickelodeon was more explicit, featuring various homosexual and lesbian artists. Christian Headlines reports one such artist highlighted by Nickelodeon was Amandla Stenberg. That ad aired Sunday during the broadcast of The Loud House (TV-Y7).

"We celebrate the activism of Amandla Stenberg," a narrator of the ad says. "Amandla is an actress, artist, and activist who starred in the Hunger Games when she was just 13 years old. She came out proudly as gay in 2018, and in an interview with Teen Vogue, Amanda said, 'I cannot stress enough how important representation is. So the concept that I can provide that for other black girls is mind-blowing.'" The narrator concludes the ad saying, "We still have a long way to go, but powerful voices like Amandla are helping us become prouder together."

Comments about the ads on social media were mixed, ranging from outright approval to others saying "no more Nickelodeon" in their house, and that such ads about sexual orientation did not belong on a children's network.