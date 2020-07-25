'I Live by Faith in Everything': Actress Candace Cameron Bure on Her Faith in Hollywood

Actress Candace Cameron Bure says her faith is at the center of everything she does.

During an interview with Fox News, Bure explained that she relies on her Christian values in all things...including her work.

"My faith is really the foundation of who I am," she said. "It's so important to me, and it's always a part of me, whether it's at home and privately, or when I'm reading the Bible in Bible study. But also at work, and the choices I make within work, and the companies I choose to work with and the projects that I choose to take on."

The 44-year-old revealed there were times she has had to turn down work that went against her beliefs.

"I've had a lot of those, passing on projects, saying no to projects because they didn't feel right for me," she shared. "And a lot of those were because of the boundaries that I've created for myself within the choices I knew I was going to make. And some of them were really easy to pass on."

Even though she's said no to certain projects, she says her decisions have always been respected in the Hollywood community. "I just can't not be who I am," she said.

She says relying on God's guidance and trusting in His way motivates her to move forward when projects don't succeed.

"The Bible to me is truth," Bure continued. "I can always go back to the word of God and find the hope, the encouragement, the positivity, the trust that I know I have in Jesus. And so it never fails, even when life doesn't go the way I want it to or had planned it to. I know that God's in control of everything.

"I live by faith in everything, in everything that I do, and every aspect of my life. So it's not just something that I rely on or is a crutch. I mean, it is genuinely who I am. How it helps me? It's hard to say because it's just a part of my being," she added.

The "Fuller House" actress explained there are times when she is tempted to accept work that goes against her standards but her faith will always come first.

"Some of them, it hurt, definitely," Bure said. "There's some that I've wanted, and you're like, 'Ugh, it's not so bad.' But in my heart, I'm like, 'But it's not right for me.' And that is what I've always trusted, that if I can't walk away having done something and be super proud of it, or if I have any sort of red flag in my heart that I may have regret over this, even again, if it's not this thing that seems bad to everyone, but in my spirit, it doesn't feel right, I just know that's made it easier to make that decision to stay true to who I am."

Although Fuller House has concluded, Bure remains busy with her production company called Candy Rock Entertainment which "only produces family-friendly entertainment."

