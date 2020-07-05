Rapper Kanye West Announces He's Running For President of the United States

Rapper Kanye West declared on Saturday that he will be running for president of the United States.

West made the announcement on Twitter and received support shortly after posting the message.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision, and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION"

Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared that he fully endorses the presidential hopeful tweeting, "You have my full support!"

The 43-year-old has talked about running for president in the past. During a 2019 appearance at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City, West stated that he planned to run for president in 2024.

"When I run for president in 2024, we're going to definitely- yo whatchu all laughing at?" West reacted to the laughing crowd. "When I run for president in 2024, we would've created so many jobs that, in fact, I'm going to walk."

But West did not make it clear whether he intends to be in this year's presidential race or 2024.

The primary elections have been taking place over the past few months and the 2020 presidential election is only four months away.

