Written for a Loved One, Lauren Daigle's Performs 'Rescue' on Kelly Clarkson Show Appearance

Grammy Award-winning Christian music artist Lauren Daigle says her song "Rescue" is the most personal song on her latest album.

Daigle opened up about the song on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday, saying the song was written for a loved one but ended up meaning much more than that for fans this year.

"I don't know if this has ever happened to you but it's almost like the song writes you before you write it," the two-time Grammy Award winner said. "That song couldn't have been more real or more potent for such a time as this."

Daigle ended up performing the song in a separate segment on Clarkson's show.

"Rescue" is the second single from Daigle's Grammy-winning album "Look Up Child."

She wrote it to comfort a close friend in their time of need.

The chorus' lyrics read: "I will send out an army to find you in the middle of the darkest night... I will rescue you."

