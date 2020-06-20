Christian Comedian Michael Jr. Debuts New Film for Father's Day: 'SelfieDad'

It's Father's Day weekend and Christian comedian Michael Jr. has a plan to help you celebrate the dad in your life.

His new feature film titled "Selfie Dad" debuted on June 19. In a recent “Studio 5” interview, the comedian about the film and what the audience can expect.

Michael explained that the film is about a father who made a career change that has made him unhappy.

The movie “is about a dad who used to do comedy but now he's an editor. I'm miserable in this job and then I get an opportunity to start making YouTube videos and stuff starts taking off. My character actually gets what he wants, but he's losing what he really needs...the love of his family and the dad he's really called to be."

The comedian emphasized that the movie offers a lot of laughter, which people desperately need right now.

"I haven't seen these ingredients before. You've got faith, family, and funny in one movie," Michael said.

He noted that the movie was designed to reach everyone, regardless of their faith or beliefs.

"It is for everybody because the comedy just happens to tell the story but whenever you laugh, your heart is open and then a deposit is going to be made," Michael said.

"Whatever you do, if there's something that you're laughing with - it's going into your heart. Why not watch something that is going to a positive deposit into your heart?" he concluded.

"Selfie Dad," is available on Premium VoD. Click here to find out more.

