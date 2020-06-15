Nickelodeon Tweets Picture of Spongebob Squarepants Supporting LGBTQ Community During Pride Month

The popular children's network Nickelodeon tweeted a picture of Spongebob Squarepants celebrating Pride Month over the weekend, leaving many wondering if the beloved character is a part of the LGBTQ community.

The network posted several pictures Saturday morning to Twitter, along with the message "Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month."

Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month ⁣

(: by @ramzymasri) pic.twitter.com/pENmTaQB0h — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) June 13, 2020

SpongeBob is pictured with two characters who identify as LGBTQ. Michael D. Cohen from "Henry Danger," reportedly transitioned from female to male and Avatar Korra from "The Legend of Korra," who identifies as bisexual, according to WCIV-TV.

The show's creator, Stephen Hillenburg denied concerns over the sexuality of Spongebob and his friend Patrick Starfish citing that the characters were asexual.

"It doesn't have anything to do with what we're trying to do," Hillenburg told People Magazine in 2005. "We never intended them to be gay. I consider them to be almost asexual. We're just trying to be funny and this has got nothing to do with the show."

Children have been watching the misadventures of Spongebob Squarepants since 1999, following the sea sponge who works at a fast-food restaurant and lives in an underwater pineapple.

