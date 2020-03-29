Dolly Parton Shares 'Lesson' She Believes God Might Be Teaching Us Through the Coronavirus Pandemic

Encouragement from Dolly Parton is exactly what America needs right now.

On Friday, the “I Will Always Love You” singer-songwriter shared her thoughts on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, revealing what she believes might be the “lesson” God is trying to teach us through this still-escalating crisis.

Keep the faithpic.twitter.com/xrmbQZbRcb — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 27, 2020

“It’s the light, I believe, that’s gonna dissolve the situation,” she said. “I think God’s in this, I really do. I think he’s trying to hold us up to the light so we can see ourselves and see each other through the eyes of love. And I hope we learn that lesson.”

“I think that when this passes, we’re gonna all be better people,” the beloved 74-year-old singer continued. “So I know that I have a positive attitude about it, as negative as it seems to be right now. So just keep the faith. Don’t be too scared. It’s gonna be alright. God loves us.”

Parton posted the video about dealing with the coronavirus just a few days after she opened up about the death of her close friend and fellow country music icon Kenny Rogers, who passed away last Friday.

“I know that we all know Kenny’s in a better place than we are today, but I’m pretty sure he’s gonna be talking to God some time today if he ain’t already and he’s gonna be asking Him to spread some light on much of this darkness going on here,” she said.

You never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone. I’ve had so many wonderful years and wonderful times with my friend Kenny, but above all the music and the success I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend. pic.twitter.com/hIQLIvt8pr — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 21, 2020

“I loved Kenny with all my heart, and my heart’s broken,” said Parton, with tears in her eyes. “And a big ole chunk of it has gone with him today. And I think that I can speak for all his family, his friends and fans when I say that I will always love you.”