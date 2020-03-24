'God…We Trust You In These Times': Justin Bieber Invites 130 Million Instagram Followers to Online Church Service

Pop star Justin Bieber has been keeping up with his spiritual disciplines despite having to self-isolate with his wife, Hailey Bieber.

Eager to engage with the faith community online during this challenging time, the “Changes” singer decided to extend a church invitation to his 130 million Instagram followers.

FAITHWIRE: Coronavirus: Church Leader Accidentally Sets Himself on Fire During First Online Service

“By no means do you need to believe in what I believe but know your loved and more than welcome to join me as I watch church today!” Bieber wrote ahead of Pastor Judah Smith’s “Churchome” broadcast, according to Billboard.

Introducing the preacher, Bieber said he was convinced that people would be “impacted tremendously” by the gospel message.

Pastor Smith opened up by delivering a concise overview of what exactly Christians believe. “I believe that Jesus is God, I believe Jesus knew no sin so that he could become sin, so that he could do for us what we couldn’t do for ourselves and give his life in sacrifice to pay the penalty for our error, our wrong, our sin and our selfishness,” the leader explained.

“[Jesus] grants us forgiveness and a right relationship with our creator forever and ever without end.”

Bieber could be seen nodding along in approval.

After the message concluded, Justin followed up with his viewers:

“Hope you guys enjoyed that as much as I did … If you guys watched that and you don’t believe in the story of Jesus or whatever it may be, super OK. Everyone’s on their own journey, their own faith journey.”

“I just feel like in this time that the story of Jesus really resonates with me.”

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Bieber has used his social media platform to encourage people to stay home, writing: “Obviously this is a really scary time. I wanted to remind everyone what we can do when we come together!! LETS COME TOGETHER BY ISOLATING OURSELVES UNTIL WE HAVE MORE ANSWERS! Our grandparents are counting on us.”

GET YOUR FREE FACTSHEET: Coronavirus: What You Need to Know