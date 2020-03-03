'I Am Patrick: The Patron Saint of Ireland' Brings True Story of Legendary Saint to Life

Some Christians around the world are suffering under intense persecution as in the countries of Nigeria and Iran, just a modern example of the persecution that's been going on for 2,000 years in the history of the church.

In 5th century Ireland, Saint Patrick was kidnapped by pirates at the age of 16 and forced to work as a shepherd and nearly starved to death.

During that time, he was enslaved, imprisoned, and tortured for his faith. He escaped captivity and was reunited with his family only to have a dream that called him back to Christianity.

Patrick returned to Ireland as a missionary bishop where he resisted slavery and Irish kings. As a result of his ministry, the entire nation of Ireland was converted to Christianity.

CBN films' newest docudrama "I Am Patrick" tells the real story of the man who grew into a legendary saint.

Jarrod Anderson, the director of the film, was recently a guest on CBN's "Prayer Link" to talk about how noted actor John Rhys-Davies ended up with the role of the elder Patrick.

"He wasn't ever supposed to be in the film," Anderson said. "I actually asked him once I did the voiceover record. He's got to play the part and I had the chance to ask him. And I said, 'I know that it would be way beneath you, but would you consider actually playing the part?' And he said it would not be beneath me at all."

"I Am Patrick: The Patron Saint of Ireland" hits theaters for a two-night Fathom event on March 17 and 18.

Tickets are on sale now. Be sure to go to "iampatrick.com" for show times and reserve your seats.

To see the full interview with Jarrod Anderson and more, be sure to watch "Prayer Link." You can catch it tonight on the CBN News Channel at 6:30 Eastern. For a programming schedule, click here.