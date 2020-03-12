Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson in Australian Hospital with Coronavirus

SYDNEY (AP) - Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are isolated in stable condition in an Australian hospital after contracting the new coronavirus. The double Oscar winner is easily the most famous person yet to disclose they have COVID-19.

Hanks said he and Wilson had felt tired, with colds, aches and slight fevers before testing positive. He added they'll be "isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”

Hanks was in Australia working on an untitled Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann. It has suspended production. Australian officials say people who've been in close contact with Hanks and Wilson will have to self-quarantine.