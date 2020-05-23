Gospel Singer Jason Crabb Performs New Song for Faithwire: 'When I Turn to You'

“I’ve never been home this much ever in my life.”

Gospel singer Jason Crabb, who has been traveling since he was about 16 years old, told Faithwire the coronavirus has seriously slowed down his way of life.

“I’ve really enjoyed being home with the family,” he said. “You look for the good in all this, you know what I’m saying? So that is the good. I’m at home with my girls, I’m at home with my family. I’m enjoying the time that I have with them, and we’ve just made the best of it. We’re loving life.”

FAITHWIRE: Former ‘View’ Co-Host Paula Faris on Why She Quit Her Dream Job: ‘There Can Be Blessing in Tragedy’

The 43-year-old entertainer — one-fifth of the well-known Crabb Family singers — has kept himself busy. In between recording new tracks, Crabb is also hosting a talk show of his own on Facebook Live, often chatting with fellow recording artists, including Todd Tilghman, a pastor, and finalist on NBC’s “The Voice.”

“There are a lot of reasons [for the show],” he said. “And I think one of the main, important reasons for this to take place is because we need to have positive people using their gifts, using their ministry to help motivate the hurting, to give a message of hope.”

“The best days are ahead of us — and I do believe that,” he continued. “And so I think it’s just a platform to get us where we’re headed.”

The “Washed By the Water” singer-songwriter said he has drawn a lot of inspiration and encouragement from “doing the work of the Lord toward others.”

At the end of our discussion with the Red Street Records artist, he performed one of his new songs, “When I Turn to You,” which he co-wrote with songwriters Jimmy Yeary and Connie Harrington.

FAITHWIRE: Christian-Owned Texas Sports Company Pivots to Help Churches, Businesses Reopen

“Everybody thinks, when we go to Jesus, we have to have our act together and have our lives together and have all those kind of things,” Crabb said. “But, matter of fact, if you had them all together, there would be no need, right? We are never gonna have it together.”

“How many things do we turn to in life to help us? I turn to the mirror and tell myself, ‘I’m good enough.’ And then I turn to people to see what they think of me, to put a bandaid on my insecurities, but: ‘when I turn to you, Lord, I don’t have to know the answers.’”

Watch the full interview, as well as Crabb’s performance, in the video above.