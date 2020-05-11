Lauren Daigle, Lecrae, TobyMac & More to Perform During Simulcast Benefiting Churches Impacted by COVID-19

Christian leaders and artists from across the nation are joining together to support small churches in low-income areas avoid closure as a result of financial fallout from COVID-19.

Evangelist Nick Hall and his PULSE organization will host an online simulcast called "Churches Helping Churches" on May 15.

The initiative, led by the Atlanta-based AND Campaign, has created a Coronavirus At-Risk Church Relief Fund that will provide $3,000 grants to churches facing closure because of drastic decreases in giving.

"We are rallying with churches and men and women of God from across the nation," Hall said. "Preachers, athletes, and artists are coming together to raise awareness for "Churches Helping Churches."

Performing artists and special guests include Lecrae, Lauren Daigle, TobyMac, For King & Country, Christin Caine, Benjamin Watson, and many more.

"There's going to be performances and messages, all encouraging us bear each other's burdens," Hall added. "Specifically during this COVID-19 pandemic, there are churches in the urban and immigrant communities that are at risk of not making it. We are rallying together to raise money and awareness to help our brothers and sisters in Christ."

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP!

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Live Events!

Justin Giboney, president of AND Campaign said many churches in low-income areas have been seriously affected by the pandemic.

"Although the federal government has moved to provide some assistance to Americans and nonprofits, we believe that the church should be the first to help their brothers and sisters in need," Giboney said. "Many of our churches in low-income, urban areas have been hit hard because of the virus' spread in densely populated areas and the loss of jobs for hourly workers, who cannot do their work remotely."

According to a recent Barna Group survey, a total of 6% of churches polled say they are "unsure", "not very confident", or "not confident at all" their churches will survive the pandemic based on what they're seeing right now. The survey also shows 21% say they've had to reduce staff hours in the last week, up 3% from the week prior.

The simulcast, also sponsored by RightNow Media and Reach Records, will be broadcast at TogetherGeneration.com/CHC on May 15 at 8:00 pm. All proceeds from the event will go to the churches who are most at risk of closing.

"When one part of the family hurts, we all hurt. These churches are the backbone of their community," Hall concluded.

Donations to the COVID-19 Church Relief Fund can be made here.