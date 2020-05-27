Who Checks Twitter's Biased Fact Checkers? Twitter Slaps 'Fact Check Warning' on Trump Tweets, Backlash Ensues

The feud between President Trump and Twitter is building over the social media giant's new fact check system.

The president is blasting Twitter for attaching fact check warnings to two of his tweets about mail-in voting, calling the blue fact checkmarks misleading.

Trump, who has 80 million Twitter followers tweeted in response accusing Twitter of interfering in the 2020 presidential election, and said the company was "completely stifling free speech."

"Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down before we can ever allow this to happen," he tweeted on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for Twitter said the tweets "contain potentially misleading information" and were labeled "to provide additional context."

But to top it off, the social media giant claimed Trump's facts were found to be unsupported by fact-checkers at CNN, the Washington Post and other media outlets – the very same companies that have a history of anti-Trump administration rhetoric – and as was noted by a former president of CBS News in an op-ed article that appeared in Tuesday's The Wall Street Journal, are "unrelentingly liberal."

"The highly influential daily newspapers in New York, Washington, Los Angeles, and Boston are now decidedly liberal," Van Gordon Sauter wrote. "On the home screen, the three broadcast network divisions still have their liberal tilt. Two of the three leading cable news sources are unrelentingly liberal in their fear and loathing of President Trump."

And a new report in the Daily Mail says the head of Twitter's so-called fact-checkers has an anti-Trump history.

"The head of Twitter's fact-checking team has previously tweeted that the Trump administration are Nazis, compared adviser Kellyanne Conway to Joseph Goebbels and said fly over states are racist," Emily Crane wrote about the November 2016 and January 2017 tweets from Yoel Roth in The Mail's article published Wednesday.

The Mail also posted images of Roth's other tweets as well.

Conway, who serves as a counselor to Trump, struck back at Roth during an interview on Fox & Friends on Wednesday.

"This guy is constantly attacking Trump voters, Trump, Mitch McConnell, you name it. He's the head of integrity at Twitter," she said. "It's horrible the way he looks at people who should otherwise have a free and clear platform on Twitter."

Even a BBC reporter is showing how stunned he is that Twitter would target Trump while not doing anything about the Islamic terrorist regime in Iran.

Ali Hamedani on Twitter: "So @Twitter can fact-check @realDonaldTrump but cannot do the same for Islamic Republic of Iran's leaders including @khamenei_ir , @Rouhani_ir, and @JZarif who are actively using the platform to get their "messages" out to the world?"