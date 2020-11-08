'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Passes Away After Battling Pancreatic Cancer

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek passed away on Sunday after battling pancreatic cancer for nearly two years.

The show confirmed the news on Twitter.

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

The 80-year-old was open about the status of his health after announcing earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

During an interview last October with CTV News anchor Lisa La Flamme, Trebek said he was "nearing the end" of his life. While he did go through a season of deep depression, Trebek told La Flamme he doesn't fear death: "Why should I be afraid of that?"

He said his oncologist told him the two-year survival rate for people with stage 4 pancreatic cancer is only 7 percent. With that in mind, though, Trebek said his doctor told him he's "certain that, one year from now, the two of us would be sitting in his office celebrating my second anniversary of survival."

"If we take it just one day at a time, with a positive attitude, anything is possible," Trebek added. "I'll keep you posted."

Trebek is survived by his wife Jean Currivan-Trebek and their three children.

