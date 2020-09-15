Former NFL Star Benjamin Watson and Wife Kirsten Just Produced This New Pro-Life Film

A new documentary film examining abortion in America is set to be streamed for a limited time beginning Thursday.

Divided Hearts of America stars former NFL star, Benjamin Watson.

Even before his retirement from the NFL in 2019, Watson has been outspoken about his Christian faith and his pro-life beliefs. He and his wife Kirsten have been busy helping with various programs and initiatives. The couple served as executive producers of this new film.

The program will stream on SalemNow and will be available for eight weeks.

Watch the trailer for the film below:

"Our nation is being torn apart. But what if there's one big thing at the center of it all," the film asks. "Can the most divisive issue of our time actually bring us back together again?"

Watson appeared on the Tuesday edition of CBN News' Faith Nation to talk more about the documentary.

