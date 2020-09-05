'These Lyrics Were Directed by God': Hillsong Young and Free Releases 'All Of My Best Friends' Album

Even though COVID-19 has forced most ministries to stop holding in-person services and having tours, that hasn't stopped the church from worshipping.

Hillsong Young and Free, the Australian band with a global impact, released its newest 20-track album, called "All Of My Best Friends" on August 28.

The group recorded the album live at Hillsong in Sydney back in January, but the lyrics couldn't be more timely or relevant.

Singer-songwriter Melodie Mezieres-Wagner said the band hopes the album helps young people pray during these unprecedented times when they may not know what to do.

"These songs were written far before the crazy times that we're going through right now, but we truly believe that these lyrics were directed by God," Mezieres-Wagner told Fox News.

"On All Of My Best Friends, you'll hear inspiration from punk rock, 2000's dance, Caribbean beats, country, gospel, and R&B," she added. "We're really proud to present our interpretation of what pop in 2020 sounds like."

Hillsong Young and Free is the youth worship team at Hillsong Church.

Young and Free is the sound of the next generation of Hillsong music. The group has released three albums and was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album with its album Youth Revival in 2016.

"There's so much young people deal with when it comes to social media and we know that they are done with the superficial hunger for truth," said Young and Free singer-songwriter Karina Savage. "Society can often try to push things on us as young people, but the real truth comes from God."

The band hopes they can continue reaching all people with the message and love of Jesus.

"Our hope and prayer for this album is that even though we are going through such an unprecedented time that these songs would give young people words and prayers when they may not know exactly what to say," Mezieres-Wagner concluded.

